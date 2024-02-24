Foul trouble didn’t prevent the Cheverus High girls’ basketball team from taking its perfect season into the state championship game.

Ruth Boles scored 20 points, Maddie Fitzpatrick added 13, and the top-seeded Stags beat No. 2 Oxford Hills, 48-38, in the Class AA North final at Cross Insurance Arena on Saturday afternoon.

Cheverus avenged a loss to Oxford Hills in this game last year, and did it despite Fitzpatrick taking four fouls into the final quarter. The Vikings narrowed the deficit to six at 38-32 early in the fourth, but didn’t get closer.

Megan Dearborn added nine for the Stags (21-0), while Gabbie Tibbetts scored 19 points for Oxford Hills (15-6) and Ella Pelletier scored eight.

