Adrianna Smith scored 25 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as Maine beat the New Jersey Institute of Technology 72-46 in an America East women’s basketball game on Saturday in Newark, New Jersey.

Smith added four assists, three blocks and three steals for the Black Bears (19-9, 12-2 America East).

Anne Simon finished with 12 points, 12 rebounds and four assists for Maine. Paula Gallego and Sarah Talon each scored eight points.

Trinity Williams led NJIT (10-17, 2-12) with nine points.

ST. JOSEPH’S 85, ST. JOSEPH 72: Angelica Hurley scored 25 points and grabbed nine rebounds as the Monks (21-7) beat the Blue Jays (24-4) in the GNAC championship game in Standish and earned a berth in the NCAA Division III tournament for the second straight season.

Elisabeth Stapelfeld added 13 points, while Grace Ramsdell and Madison Lebel each had 13 points and nine rebounds for St. Joseph’s.

The bracket for the Division III tournament will be announced at 2:30 p.m. Monday.

BOWDOIN 61, MIDDLEBURY 54: Sydney Jones scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the Polar Bears (24-2) beat the Panthers (17-9) in Brunswick to reach the NESCAC tournament championship game.

The Polar Bears will host the conference championship game at noon Sunday.

Abbie Quinn added 11 points for Bowdoin. Alexa Mustafaj scored 22 points for Middlebury.

(5) TEXAS 87, UCF 56: Madison Booker scored 22 points to lead the Longhorns (26-3, 13-3 Big 12) to a victory over the Knights (12-14, 3-13) in Orlando, Florida for their eighth straight win.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

MAINE 68, NJIT 58: The Black Bears (13-15, 5-8 America East) outscored the Highlanders (7-19, 3-11) 43-28 in the second half to earn a win in Orono.

Peter Filipovity scored 21 points to lead Maine, which won its second straight game. Quion Burns added 13 points and Jaden Clayton added 12.

(2) HOUSTON 82, BAYLOR 76: L.J. Cryer scored 15 points against his former team, including six free throws in overtime, as the second-ranked and Big 12-leading Cougars (24-3, 11-3 Big 12) beat the Bears (19-8, 8-6) in Waco, Texas.

The Cougars blew a 16-point halftime lead, and thought they had won the game on a long 3-pointer by Jamal Shead to end regulation before replay showed the ball was still in his hands when the clock ran out.

BASEBALL

MAINE 16, FORDHAM 2: Jake Marquez, Jeremiah Jenkins and Nick White each homered as the Black Bears (1-4) earned their first win of the season, beating the Rams (1-4) in DeLand, Florida.

Jason Kreiger earned the win, allowing two runs on four hits, while striking out six and walking two in five innings.

