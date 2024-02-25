Maria Belardi scored seven points in the fourth quarter as Bowdoin went on a decisive run to beat Bates 66-56 and win the NESCAC women’s basketball tournament championship on Saturday afternoon in Brunswick.

Bowdoin improves to 25-2 and earns the conference’s automatic bid in the NCAA Division III tournament. Bates ends the season 22-5. The NCAA Division III bracket will be announced at 2:30 p.m. Monday.

After a 3-pointer by Alexandra Long pulled the Bobcats within three with 9:52 left in the fourth quarter, Belardi made a layup, hit a pair of foul shots and drained a 3-pointer to give the Polar Bears a 49-41 lead.

Sydney Jones led Bowdoin with 15 points and eight rebounds. Jess Giorgio added 13 points and Carly Davey had 12.

Elsa Daulerio and Long each scored 15 points for Bates. Davina Kabantu added 14.

(19) NOTRE DAME 79, BOSTON COLLEGE 55: Hannah Hidalgo scored 19 points, Maddy Westbeld added 18 and the Fighting Irish (21-6, 11-5 ACC) overcome a bad first quarter to roll past the Eagles (11-18, 3-13) in Boston.

Former Greely star Anna DeWolfe added 11 points for Notre Dame.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

ST. JOHN’S 80, (15) CREIGHTON 66: Daniss Jenkins scored a season-high 27 points and the Red Storm (16-12, 8-9 Big East) shredded the Bluejays (20-8, 11-6) in New York for their biggest victory under Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous