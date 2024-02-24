HOCKEY

Alex Kile recorded two goals and an assists, and the Maine Mariners scored three times in the third period to beat the Toledo Walleye, 6-4, in an ECHL game Saturday in Toledo, Ohio.

Maine trailed 4-3 after the second period, but Kile and Tyler Drevitch scored in the first 1:08 of the third to give the Mainers the lead. Fedor Gordeev added an empty-net goal with 18 seconds left.

Jimmy Lambert and Adam Merchura also scored for Maine. Trenton Bliss, Orrin Centazzo, Riley Sawchuk and Alexandre Doucet scored for Toledo.

GOLF

PGA TOUR: Rookie Jake Knapp ran off 11 birdies and seized control of the Mexico Open at Vidanta with an 8-under 63 in Vallarta, Mexico, giving him a four-shot lead going into the final round with a spot in the Masters on the line.

Knapp, a 29-year-old from UCLA, stuffed his opening shot into 2 feet and the next one to 4 feet for a birdie-birdie start. He closed out the front nine with five birdies over the last six holes for a 28, and no one got closer to him than three shots the rest of the way.

Knapp was at 19-under 194, and only Sami Valimaki of Finland (67) was within six shots of him.

CHAMPIONS TOUR: Ricardo Gonzalez of Argentina ran off four straight birdies on the back nine and closed with a 3-under 70 for a one-shot victory in the Trophy Hassan II in Rabat, Morocco, giving him membership on the PGA Tour Champions for the first time.

Gonzalez got into the field – the only PGA Tour Champions event outside North America except for the Senior British Open – by finishing among the top four on the European Legends Tour last season. He made it pay off in a big way, beating Thomas Bjorn, who shot 69.

LPGA: Local favorite Patty Tavatanakit shot a 6-under 66 to take a three-stroke lead into the final round of the LPGA Thailand tournament.

Tavatanakit had a three-round total of 16-under 200 on the Siam Country Club Old Course at Chonburi, southeast of Bangkok.

Madelene Sagstrom shot 69 and was in second place.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Spanish golfer Manuel Elvira moved into contention to join older brother Nacho as a European tour winner by taking a share of the lead at the Kenya Open after the third round in Nairobi.

The younger Elvira shot 4-under 67 and was tied at 10 under with Darius Van Driel (68) of the Netherlands.

The 37-year-old Nacho, whose only tour title came at the Cazoo Open in Wales in 2021, was three strokes back in a tie for sixth after a 68.

SOCCER

ENGLAND: Phil Foden’s 16th goal of the season earned Manchester City a 1-0 win at Bournemouth that trimmed the gap to Premier League leader Liverpool to one point.

• Arsenal took its Premier League winning streak to six games, easing past visiting Newcastle 4-1 to stay two points behind Liverpool.

• Aston Villa strengthened its grip on fourth place with a 4-2 win at home against Nottingham Forest.

• Alex Iwobi struck a dramatic stoppage-time winner as Fulham beat Manchester United 2-1 for a first victory at Old Trafford since 2003.

GERMANY: Harry Kane scored twice for Bayern Munich to beat Leipzig 2-1 in the Bundesliga and snap its three-game losing streak across all competitions.

Kane got the winner in the first minute of stoppage time, taking his tally to 27 goals in 23 Bundesliga appearances.

TENNIS

DUBAI CHAMPIONSHIPS: Jasmine Paolini of Italy earned the biggest victory of her career by defeating qualifier Anna Kalinskaya 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 in the United Arab Emirates.

The 26th-ranked Paolini fought back from a break down in both the second and third sets en route to her second career WTA singles title and first at the 1000 level.

SKIING

WORLD CUP: Marco Odermatt clinched his third consecutive World Cup overall title by claiming a 10th giant slalom victory in a row, at Olympic Valley, California.

The 26-year-old from Switzerland completed two runs in a combined time of 2 minutes, 11.69 seconds. He finished 0.12 seconds ahead of Norway’s Henrik Kristoffersen. American River Radamus was 1.37 seconds back in third for the first World Cup podium of his career.

