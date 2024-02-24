The Gorham High girls’ basketball team was the top team in Class AA South during the regular season.

Then the Rams proved it on the tournament stage.

Ellie Gay scored 18 points, including a clutch 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter, and No. 1 Gorham beat No. 3 Scarborough, 46-37, in the Class AA South final at Cross Insurance Arena on Saturday night. It’s the third straight regional title for the Rams (18-3).

Gay was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.

Scarborough, led by nine points from Caroline Hartley and Helena Bukarac, trailed by 14 points entering the fourth but closed to within five at 39-34 on an Emerson Flaker put-back with 1:58 to go. Gay knocked down a 3-pointer on the Rams’ next possession, however, and the Red Storm didn’t get within eight points the rest of the way.

Kalin Curtis and Vanessa Walker added seven points apiece for Gorham, which will play Cheverus in its sixth Class AA final appearance in eight years next Saturday at Cross arena.

Scarborough finished the season 15-6.

This story will be updated.

