Sophomores Harry Louis and Fisher Tewksbury combined for 36 points, and top-seeded Valley won its first regional title since 2016 with a victory over second-seeded St. Dominic Academy in the Class D South final Saturday afternoon at the Augusta Civic Center.

Valley (17-4), which lost to Forest Hills in the regional final each of the previous two years, will play Bangor Christian in the next state championship game next Saturday in Augusta. It’ll be the 14th appearance in a state final for the Cavaliers.

St. Dom’s (19-2), playing in its first regional final, trailed 21-10 at halftime but closed to within 28-25 after three quarters. Valley, though, regained control by opening the fourth quarter with a 9-1 run, including a 3-pointer by Louis and consecutive baskets by Tewksbury.

Louis finished with 19 points, while Tewksbury had 17. Ryon West grabbed 12 rebounds for the Cavaliers.

Bench player Issac Yombe led St. Dom’s with 11 points.

BANGOR CHRISTIAN 38, SCHENCK 25: Jalen Reed scored 15 points, Jesse Booker added 10, and the second-seeded Patriots (16-3) beat the top-seeded Wolverines (20-1) in the Class D North final at Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, claiming the school’s first regional title since 2003.

Rajon Reed contributed eight points for Bangor Christian.

Owen Wyman scored 10 points for Schenck.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

SOUTHERN AROOSTOOK 71, KATAHDIN 27: The top-seeded Warriors (20-1) captured their sixth consecutive Class D North title, rolling past the No. 7 Cougars (14-8) at Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Ally Shields scored 14 of her 23 points in the first half while helping Southern Aroostook build a 39-10 lead. Cami Shields contributed 18 points and Emmalee Landry had 15.

Ayanna Lester led Katahdin with 12 points.

Southern Aroostook, the two-time defending state champion, will play Valley in the state final next Saturday at the Augusta Civic Center.

