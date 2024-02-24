Windham High won its first boys’ basketball regional title Saturday, knocking off perennial power and defending AA North champ Portland, 43-34.

Portland held a 25-13 lead early in the third quarter. Windham had just picked up its second technical foul and had starter and top rebounder Creighty Dickson on the bench being tended to for a busted lip that will require stitches.

Windham slowly clawed back, however, outscoring Portland 30-9 the rest of the way behind Blake McPherson’s inside scoring and a relentless, physical defense.

When Dickson returned with 1:13 to play, the Eagles still trailed 27-23. Portland was able to score just 14 second-half points – seven in each period. McPherson (16 points) put Windham ahead to stay, 31-30, with a three-point play on a hard drive to the basket with 3:27 to play. Tyrie James (12 points) helped to seal the win with seven free throws in the final minute.

Portland (16-5) was playing in its fourth regional final in the eight seasons of AA basketball, having won in its first three trips, including last season when it beat Oxford Hills prior to losing to South Portland in the state championship.

Windham had never won a regional title in boys’ basketball. The Eagles reached the AA North regional final in 2018, but lost to Edward Little.

This season Windham impressed early and quickly surpassed its five-win total from 2022-23 with an essentially five-guard offense that encouraged every player to both look for his shot and to look for his teammates.

Portland’s Jeissey Khamis finished his high school career with eight points and 12 rebounds. Fellow senior Kevin Rugabirwa had seven points and Lucas LeGage added seven off the bench on 3-of-3 shooting.

