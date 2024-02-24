Ruth Boles of Cheverus sets to shoot against Oxford Hills during the Class AA North girls’ basketball title game on Saturday at Cross Insurance Arena. Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Staff Photographer
Valley players celebrate Saturday after they defeated St. Dominic Academy in the Class D South boys’ basketball final at the Augusta Civic Center. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
The Valley Cavaliers celebrate with the championship plaque Saturday after defeating Waynflete in the Class D South girls basketball final at the Augusta Civic Center. Joe Phelan/Kennebec Journal
Windham’s Creighty Dickson drives to the basket as Portland’s James Johnson moves in on defense during the Class AA North boys’ basketball championship game at Cross Insurance Arena on Saturday. Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Staff Photographer
Gorham’s Ellie Gay comes down with a rebound against Scarborough’s Megan Rumelhart as Scarborough’s Isabel Freedman, left, and Gorham’s Kalin Curtis watch on during the Class AA South girls’ basketball championship in Portland on Saturday. Carl D. Walsh/Staff Photographer
Anna Goodman of Cheverus battles for a loose ball with Maddy Miller of Oxford Hills on Saturday during the Class AA North girls’ basketball championship game in Portland. Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Staff Photographer
Hall-Dale players cheer from the bench as the Bulldogs beat Madison to win the Class C South girls basketball final Saturday at the Augusta Civic Center. Joe Phelan/Kennebec Journal
Valley boys basketball coach Mike Staples, in blue shirt, fans and players react as the clock runs out during the Class D South final against St. Dominic on Saturday at the Augusta Civic Center. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
The Valley Cavaliers celebrate after beating Waynflete in the Class D South girls basketball final Saturday at the Augusta Civic Center. Joe Phelan/Kennebec Journal
Mt. View’s fan section cheers during the Class C North boys’ basketball final game against Calais on Saturday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Anna Chadwick/Morning Sentinel
Windham’s Blake McPherson celebrates with the net after his team’s victory over Portland in Saturday’s Class AA North final. Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Staff Photographer
Hall-Dale’s Torie Tibbetts, left, and Madison’s Mackenzie Robbins struggle over a loose ball in the Class C South girls’ basketball final Saturday at the Augusta Civic Center. Joe Phelan/Kennebec Journal
St. Dominic’s Isaac Yombe puts up a shot as Valley’s Collin Nichols defends during the Class D South boys’ basketball final Saturday at the Augusta Civic Center. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
Valley’s Fisher Tewksbury reacts as time runs out during his team’s win in the Class D South final against St. Dominic Academy on Saturday in Augusta. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
Gorham players celebrate winning the Class AA South girls’ basketball championship in Portland on Saturday. Carl D. Walsh/Staff Photographer
Windham celebrates with the trophy after winning the Class AA North boys’ basketball championship on Saturday. Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Staff Photographer
