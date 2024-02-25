KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday that 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in action in the two years since Russia launched its full-scale invasion.

Russia Ukraine War

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky talks to reporters after a meeting at the Annual Meeting of World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Jan. 16. Markus Schreiber/Associated Press file

“31,000 Ukrainian military personnel have been killed in this war. Not 300,000, not 150,000, not whatever Putin and his deceitful circle have been lying about. Nevertheless, each of these losses is a great sacrifice for us,” Zelensky said at the “Ukraine. The year 2024” forum in Kyiv.

The Ukrainian leader said that he wouldn’t disclose the number of troops that were wounded or missing.

It is the first time that Kyiv has confirmed the number of its losses since Moscow started the full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022.

filed under:
Putin, russia, ukraine
