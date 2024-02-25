FICTION

Hardcover

1. “The Women,” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press)

2. “North Woods,” by Daniel Mason (Random House)

3. “Demon Copperhead,” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

4. “The Frozen River,” by Ariel Lawhon (Knopf)

5. “The Warm Hands of Ghosts,” by Katherine Arden (Random House)

6. “Small Things Like These,” by Claire Keegan (Grove Press)

7. “Iron Flame,” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower Books)

8. “Fourth Wing,” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower Books)

9. “The Heaven and Earth Grocery Store,” by James McBride (Riverhead Books)

10. “House of Flame and Shadow,” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury Publishing)

Paperback

1. “A Court of Frost and Starlight,” by Sarah Maas (Bloomsbury)

2. “Horse,” by Geraldine Brooks (Penguin)

3. “A Court of Thorns and Roses,” by Sarah Maas (Bloomsbury)

4. “A Court of Mist and Fury,” by Sarah Maas (Bloomsbury)

5. “A Court of Silver Flames,” by Sarah Maas (Bloomsbury)

6. “A Little Life,” by Hanya Yanagihara (Knopf)

7. “This Other Eden,” by Paul Harding (W.W. Norton & Company)

8. “Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone,” by Benjamin Stevenson (Mariner Books)

9. “The Silent Patient,” by Alex Michaelides (Celandon Books)

10. “The Poacher’s Son,” by Paul Doiron (Minotaur Books)

NONFICTION

Hardcover

1. “How to Know a Person,” by David Brooks (Random House)

2. “Democracy Awakening,” by Heather Cox Richardson (Viking)

3. “The Comfort of Crows,” by Margaret Renkl (Spiegel & Grau)

4. “That’s What She Said,” by Kimothy Joy (Harper)

5. “The Boy, The Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

6. “5 Ingredients Mediterranean,” by Jamie Oliver (Flatiron Books)

7. “Hidden Potential,” by Adam Grant (Viking)

8. “Oath and Honor,” by Liz Cheney (Little, Brown, and Company)

9. “The Wager,” by David Grann (Doubleday Books)

10. “Outlive,” by Peter Attia (Harmony)

Paperback

1. “When We Walk By,” by Kevin F. Adler & Donald W. Burns (North Atlantic Books)

2. “Killers of the Flower Moon,” by David Grann (Knopf)

3. “Northeaster,” by Cathie Pelletier (Pegasus Books)

4. “Think Again,” by Adam Grant (Penguin)

5. “The Hundreds Years’ War on Palestine,” by Rashid Khalidi (Picador)

6. “Starry Messenger,” by Neil deGrasse Tyson (Holt Paperbacks)

7. “The Boys in the Boat,” by Daniel James Brown (Penguin Books)

8. “Master Slave Husband Wife,” by Ilyon Woo (Simon & Schuster)

9. “Everything I Know About Love,” by Dolly Alderton (Harper Perennial)

10.”Braiding Sweetgrass,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

— Nonesuch Books & More, South Portland

