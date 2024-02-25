Four new members joined the Catholic Charities Maine Board in January. They include:

Scott Blakeslee, a retired CPA with 29 years of financial industry experience specializing in audit and tax services to the housing industry. He lives in the Portland/Westbrook area and has been a member of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulcher since 2018.

Peter Czerwinski, a Catholic chaplain for Maine General Alfond Center for Health. He has experience in many areas of Catholic ministry in the field of patient care and recently began the Diaconate program with the diocese of Portland. He is active in St. Michaels Parish, Augusta.

Victoire LiWanga, originally from the Democratic Republic of Congo, is the workforce development coordinator for New Mainers at Northern Maine Community College and a member of the Northern Maine Growth Initiative, a task force comprised of local business and community leaders, building connections to the refugee community and providing resources and support to families seeking to build a life in northern Maine. She has extensive experience in financial management and fundraising and is active in the Cathedral Parish, Portland.

Joseph W. Powers, CFP®, CLU, CEPA®, founding partner of Great Diamond Partners, where he leads the financial planning and insurance strategies. He is a Big Brother and the past president of Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Southern Maine and a former chair of the Catholic Foundation of Maine. He and his wife are supporters of Good Shepherd Food Bank and Portland Ovations and live in Yarmouth.

In addition, the board announced new assignments as of January. Jared des Rosiers is the new chair of the board; Kim Suttie is the vice chair; Paula Moses is treasurer, and Cindy Nickless is secretary.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: