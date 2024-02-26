Historical Society should be care taker of historical building

To the editor,

As a new resident of Scarborough who is very interested in local history I have visited the Scarborough Historical museum several times. To say they are bulging at the seams is an understatement! It is packed with so much local history it’s difficult to maneuver through.The additional space of the next door Alger Hall would be a fabulous addition to their exhibit space and increased educational capacity. That building is an artifact in itself and should be under the care of an historic preservation community like the Scarborough Historical Society. Let’s keep it in the hands of those who appreciate and can nurture its history.

Edith Wacksman

Scarborough

