A man was found dead Saturday after the vehicle he was in crashed in Carmel, according to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

The identity of the man has not been released.

On Saturday at about 10:05 a.m. the Penobscot County Regional Communications Center received a report of a single-vehicle crash around the area of 741 Fuller Road. Initial reports were that there was one occupant in the vehicle, and he was unresponsive.

When Penobscot County deputies arrived at the scene, it was determined that the 50-year-old man was deceased, according to the sheriff’s office Facebook post. The vehicle was traveling on Fuller Road between Irish Road and Homestead Lane when it veered off the road and crashed into trees.

Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division and Accident Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and conducted the investigation, concluding speed may have been a factor. The crash remains under investigation.

In addition to the sheriff’s office, first responders assisting at the scene were the Carmel Fire Department, the Hermon Fire Department, and the Penobscot County Mental Health liaison.

