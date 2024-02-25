SOUTH PORTLAND – Janet Elaine Bouchard, of South Portland, went to be with the lord on Feb. 7, 2024 with her loving family by her side.

Janet was a Veteran with a limited tenure in the U.S. Navy due to family hardship. She worked for various businesses in the area and for numerous semi-conductor plants. Janet was a avid animal lover and enjoyed camping, yard sales and family time. Her spirit was kind, gentle, and loving, and she will be dearly missed.

She was the daughter of the late Velma Mae and Wilbur Emery and stepmother, Yvonne Martin Emery. Janet was predeceased by her husband, John Lewis Bouchard (2021); and stepsiblings Daniel, Barney, Reggie and Sadie.

Survivors include her daughter, Bobbi Ann and her life partner, Bill VanDeventer; grandson, Joshua Sweeney, of South Portland; brothers Fred and Bobby Emery, of Hampden, step-siblings, Rela and Romeo; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A memorial service will be held in the spring. Arrangements by Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Rd., South Portland.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Westbrook Animal Refuge League.

