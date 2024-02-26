Pity poor Fox News. In segment after segment they blast the Biden economy, but then, in the few programs that contain actual news, they’re forced to report record low unemployment, record high corporate earnings, stratospheric stock market numbers, a steadily improving middle class, and inflation that’s been tamed to where it now falls within the Fed’s guidelines.

But then again, that’s what you get when you lie for a living.

Keith Vallencourt

Gardiner

