Pity poor Fox News. In segment after segment they blast the Biden economy, but then, in the few programs that contain actual news, they’re forced to report record low unemployment, record high corporate earnings, stratospheric stock market numbers, a steadily improving middle class, and inflation that’s been tamed to where it now falls within the Fed’s guidelines.

But then again, that’s what you get when you lie for a living.

Keith Vallencourt
Gardiner

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles