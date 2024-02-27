The Feb. 22 political cartoon showed Biden completely underwater, helplessly trying to bail the U.S. out of the continuing southern border problem. It did not show what is going on: the continuing block of any progress to solve the problem by Republicans, who really want to put off border action to get their candidate elected.
As a newspaper, the Press Herald has an obligation to show the complete story — otherwise it perpetuates the false narrative, the lie, that Biden is ineffective.
Please find a way to editorialize these GOP cartoons. Call out the lies. Edit!
David Pope
Wiscasset
