I am writing to express my support for the affordable housing project on Drowne Road in Cumberland. I attended the community meeting on Feb. 1 with one of my young adult sons. The plans drawn up by Kaplan Thompson Architects are impressive, and I was pleased to see that sustainability is an integral part of the plan for affordable housing. Cumberland and the surrounding towns face a shortage of moderately priced housing and this project would provide additional options for seniors, young families and people working in our community.

The housing market has changed substantially since our family moved to Maine 20 years ago. Like many others in the community, we would not want to pay the current market price for our home and find it distressing that others just starting out are priced out of the market. Our young adult sons wonder if they will ever be able to move out on their own. This is more than just a Cumberland problem, but it is incumbent upon us to be part of the solution.

Kathy Ostergaard

Cumberland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: