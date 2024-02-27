What is wrong with the Republican Party, both state and federal? Are they the “No” party?
They are against abortion, against any kind of gun control, against financial and military aid to our allies in Europe, against a national budget and against any reasonable governing. All they want to do is impeach Biden and Mayorkas and indict Hunter Biden to take voters away from realizing they are not interested in governing.
Maybe they don’t want to be in the Legislature or Congress. We, the voters, can solve that problem for them by not voting them into office.
Robert Goldberg
Portland
