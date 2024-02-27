I was glad to see that Falmouth is taking its “first step toward workforce housing,” (Feb. 17). But then I started doing some math.

The Falmouth plan includes rental units for those at 80% of area median income and homes to own for those at 120%, meeting federal standards for housing grants to developers. Falmouth police, firefighters and teachers will be able to afford to rent here, but not to buy. Retail and service workers will not be able to afford even rentals. This project should not be described as “workforce” housing or even “affordable” housing. It’s just less wildly unaffordable than the rest of what’s available in the community.

Housing grant standards need to be revised so they support development of housing for essential workers in our communities.

Carlene Hill Byron
Topsham

