Portland police are investigating a report of shots being fired by multiple people in multiple vehicles near Pleasant and Forest avenues Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred at about 3 p.m. just north of Woodfords Corner, spokesman Brad Nadeau said in a statement. Upon arrival, officers confirmed that firearms had been discharged. Patrol units and detectives were investigating the incident Monday evening, Nadeau said.

Investigators urge anyone with information that might assist in this or any other case to call 207-874-8575 or text keyword PPDME and your message to 847411.

