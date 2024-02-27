WESTBROOK – Anita Girard Gervais passed away peacefully on the morning of Feb. 4, 2024, at St. Joseph’s Rehab and Residence.

Anita was born in Westbrook on Nov. 8, 1929. She attended St. Hyacinth’s school and graduated from Westbrook High School.

A lifelong resident of Westbrook, she worked at various jobs in the city, including LeTarte Cleaners and Saunders Brothers.

Neet’s interests included knitting, playing Beano or card games, and especially visits from her grandchildren. She and “Joey” also looked forward to their travel adventures. They traveled to Europe, the Caribbean, and South America. Their favorite trips were National Parks and historical sites in the western U.S., including Las Vegas. The Las Vegas trips usually included a dance show because Anita loved all forms of dance. She began her dancing career at the age of five and she danced for nearly 20 years at local recitals and east coast venues from Old Orchard Beach to Atlantic City.

Anita was predeceased by her husband of 69 years, Joe. She leaves behind three siblings, Shirley Broadhurst, Albert Girard Jr., and Leo Girard all of Westbrook. Additionally, sons Scott and his wife Elaine and Mark and his wife Zoi, grandchildren Erica, Briana, Elissa, Nathaniel, and great grandson William, along with several nieces and nephews.

A family memorial service will occur at a later date.

To express condolences or to participate in Anita’s online tribute, online tribute, please visit http://www..DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

Donations may be made in her name to the Animal Refuge League of

Greater Portland.

