BATH – Harry A. Higgins Sr., 99, of Ridge Road, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024 at his residence.

He was born in Bath on May 31, 1924, a son of William H. and Rose (Lee) Higgins. In 1942 he graduated from Morse High School and in July was drafted into the United States Army serving in WW II. In 1950 he married Pearl Lawrence. Harry was a lifelong self-employed logger and farmer. In 1980 he married Lorraine L. Carpentier and retired at the age of 94.

He was a member of the Bath Area Senior Citizens, belonged to many Tractor Clubs and a member of the Brunswick Businessman’s Club.

Harry enjoyed watching western movies, tractor pulls, driving his tractor in the Bath parades, playing cribbage and especially spending time with family and friends.

He was predeceased by four sons, Harry A. Higgins Jr., Paul Carpentier, George Lawrence and Ryan Lawrence, one daughter, Joyce Rancourt; one brother, Edmund Higgins, four sisters, Gladys Cothran, Rose Kingsbury, June DeGroot and Wilma Higgins.

Harry is survived by his wife, Lorraine L. Higgins of Bath; three daughters, Cindy McIntosh of Bath, Lisa Barrett and her husband Denny of Bath and Anita Varney and her husband Michael of Norridgewock; eight grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visiting hours will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2024, at Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. A graveside service with Military Honors will be held in the spring at Oak Grove cemetery in Bath. A celebration of Harry’s life will follow at his home.

Memorial contributions may be made to:

Togus VA Medical Center

c/o activities fund

1 VA Ctr.

Augusta 04330

