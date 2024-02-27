DURHAM, NH – Kenneth L. Carr, 92, an internationally recognized microwave pioneer, died on Feb. 16, 2024, in Durham, following a stroke.

Born on Feb. 15, 1932, Ken grew up in Cambridge, Mass. Graduating from Rindge Technical School in 1949 and Tufts University in 1953, he spent his life developing radar systems. In 1958 Ken married his high-school sweetheart, Nancy Ellen Berthold, and launched Ferrotec Inc., developing a switch that enabled a high-altitude spy plane to take high-resolution photographs of nuclear missile sites in Cuba, during the Cuban Missile Crisis.

In 1970 Ferrotec merged with Microwave Associates to form M/A-Com, where Ken was group vice president and technical director. In 1985 Ken founded Microwave Medical Systems (MMS), developing many life-saving products. Granted 56 U.S. patents, Ken received numerous awards, including the IEEE’s 2022 MTT-S Microwave Pioneer Award and had recently patented a system to destroy blood-borne viruses, such as HIV, in the bloodstream.

Ken lived in Bedford and Harvard, Mass., and Woolwich, Maine, before moving to Durham.

He was predeceased by his parents, Lorenzo Bruce and Doris Iola Carr; his brother, Curtis Eugene Carr, his younger sister, Doris Shirley (Carr) Clapp; his wife, Nancy; their daughter Kirsten, and son, Michael. Ken is survived by his daughter, Randee Brodeur, sons Christopher and Jeffrey Carr and their families. He leaves behind many friends, including Yuliya (Salata) Borowski, and her extended family. A true friend and inspiration to all who knew him, Ken will be dearly missed.

A graveside service will be held at the Shawsheen cemetery in Bedford on Friday March 1, 2024 at 1 p.m., followed by a celebration of Ken’s life to be held at a later date in Bath, Maine.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made to: your favorite charity

