BRUNSWICK – Raymond L. Randall passed away on Feb. 15, 2024 of natural causes at Horizons Living and Rehab Center. Where he made many friends among the staff and medical professionals, especially, Paige Bishop.

Ray was born in Portland on Jan. 16, 1939 to Linwood Lawrence and Catherine Marie (Westcott) Randall.

Ray was predeceased both parents; his wife of 34 years, Paula A (Johnson); his brothers George, Robert, and Stephen; a son, Jeffery A. Randall; and a grandson, Timothy Wilson.

During his life he held multiple jobs in the trucking industry including Ingerson, Yarmouth Lumber, Gibson, and owning and operating his own logging business.

He enjoyed his flower garden, his cattle, his friends from Brookside, and family especially his granddaughters and great-grandson.

He is survived by his children, Scott R. Randall and partner Becky of Bowdion, daughter-in-law, Laura (Wheeler ) Randall of Freeport, Kelly Randall Wilson and husband Dean of Raymond, Donald L. Randall and wife Jennifer (Adams/Rogers) of Portland, stepson, Michael Randall and wife, Nancy of Colorado; his grandchildren, Samantha Randall of Farmingdale, Katherine Randall and partner Nathaniel Brewer of Bowdoinham, Emily Randall and partner Benjamin Richards of Freeport, Allyson Randall of Freeport, Lydia Wilson of Raymond; and a great-grandson, Colton Brewer. He is also survived by his brothers Paul and Bruce Randall of Pownal Rodney (Cathy) of Dixmont, and a sister, Kay (Marty) Holbrook of Brunswick; and many nieces and nephews.

On behalf of the Randall Family we would like to thank the staff and personnel with our deepest gratitude for taking exceptional care of Ray. We can’t thank them enough for their warmheartedness, kindness, and compassion they gave to Ray.

A graveside service will be held on May 4 at 1 p.m. at the Elmwood Cemetery, Pownal.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to

Chans Hospice Brunswick

45 Baribeau Drive

Brunswick ME 04011 or

Horizons Living And Rehab Center Brunswick

29 Maurice Drive

Brunswick, ME 04011

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous