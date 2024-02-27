The Cumberland Planning Board last week heard plans for a convenience store and gas station proposed for the west side of town.

A Rusty Lantern store with four gas/diesel pumps would be built on a 3.2-acre site at 173 Gray Road, near the intersection with Skillin Road. The project would also include a bank with drive-thru service, Priority Real Estate Group engineer Curtis Neufeld said. Rusty Lantern, with about 30 stores in Maine and New Hampshire, sells Maine products, like craft beer and snacks, in addition to typical convenience items, she said.

“The focus is to keep it as local as possible. The convenience stores are really focused on Maine communities,” she said.

Entrances on Skillin and Gray roads would be coordinated with a potential roundabout proposed last year.

Town Manager Bill Shane said the town should know if the roundabout proposal is successful in May or June.

The site is located in a significant sand and gravel aquifer, but it is not uncommon for underground gas storage to be located in aquifers, according to Lisa Jacob, a geologist for Priority Real Estate Group. Increased risk will be dealt with through regulation and design standards.

“Underground storage of petroleum is allowed with a positive finding from the Planning Board,” Jacob said. “We’ll rely on the Maine Department of Environmental Protection for guidance.”

Residents speaking at the Planning Board public hearing were supportive of the project.

Joyce Baughan said she thinks the proposal is great, and hopes the board will consider planting trees to divide the convenience store from neighboring properties.

“I like the idea that you are focusing on protecting that neighborhood,” she said.

Ross Goldberg was also in support of the project, but asked the Planning Board to consider any environmental implications.

“I’m here standing up as a voice for the climate,” Goldberg said. “It sounds like a great project, but if the climate is not addressed, all else fails.”

The Planning Board tabled its discussion until after the developer sends its proposal to the Maine Department of Transportation and the Maine Department of Environmental Protection.

The topic will be brought back to the Planning Board in late summer.

