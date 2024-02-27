The Sebago Days family fun run/walk 5K is open for advance registration.

The race is set for July 20. Register online before July 19 at runsignup.com/sebagodays. The fee is $25, or $20 for ages 18 and under. On race day, $5 is added. Registration the day-of opens at 6:30 a.m. across from Sebago Elementary School.

Pick up race bibs between 3 and 9 p.m. July 19 at the elementary school, or sign up there.

A free toddler 50-yard dash will kick off events at 7:55 a.m. before the official race at 8. Awards will be given to the top male and female finishers, then to the first place in nine age groups: 10 and under; 11-13; 14-17; 18-29; 30-39; 40-49; 50-59; 60-69; and 70 and over.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: