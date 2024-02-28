Snow may be a no-show this year, but the fifth annual Westbrook Winterfest will take place Saturday regardless.

The National Weather Service is forecasting partly sunny skies for Saturday with a high temperature near 50. Last year, with snow on the ground 2,000 people from around Greater Portland attended the annual fest sponsored by Discover Downtown Westbrook.

“The goal is to bring the community together for outdoor activities and celebrate Maine’s winter season,” the group said in a press release.

The festivities will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Riverbank Park on Main Street.

Features include inflatable bounce houses, yard games, goats in a petting zoo, free s’mores roasting, a photo booth and a caricaturist. Attendees can try to dance up a storm in a Zumba class from 11 to 11:55 a.m. and watch an ice sculptor from SubZero Ice Carving at work. Fire hula hooping and a juggler also are on the schedule.

Hot coffee, hot chocolate and food aplenty will be available from food trucks to satisfy hungry appetites for kids of all ages. Curt Jodrie, president of the Westbrook Lions Club, said they’ll be running a cookout in conjunction with American Legion Post 62. The cookout will be similar to those held in the park during summer concerts, with burgers and hot dogs, but for Winterfest, haddock and corn chowders will also be served, according to Post Commander Dennis Marrotte.

A festival rain date is set for March 3. Discover Downtown Westbrook is still seeking additional volunteers to assist with setup, breakdown and crowd control. To volunteer, contact Abby Wilson at abby@downtownwestbrook.com.

To see a complete schedule of activities, go to downtownwestbrook.com/winterfest.

