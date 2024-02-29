Cape Elizabeth’s town-wide revaluation was completed last week and value change letters are being mailed from the Assessing Department.

Once letters are received, anyone wishing to speak with the assessor can request a 30-minute time slot between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. or between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Requests for a meeting can be made by calling the Assessing Department at 207-799-1619 or by emailing Assessor Clinton Swett at clinton.swett@capeelizabeth.org.

The appointments can be used to review and correct property data, such as the number of bedrooms or bathrooms. The data will also be posted on the town website later this month.

Informal appeals can be heard by the assessor before taxes are assessed in August. After property tax bills go out to taxpayers in late August, residents have 185 days to appeal.

For more information on the townwide assessment, visit capeelizabeth.com and navigate to the assessing department’s page.

