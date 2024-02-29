Applications for U.S. passports will be accepted on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Community Services Hub at 418 Payne Road.

Community Services usually accepts passport applications on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays by appointment only. The Spring Passport Day is offered for the convenience of people who cannot apply during those times. A Passport Day is also held in the fall.

For more information on what materials are needed to apply for a passport, call the community services office at 207-730-4150, or go to travel.state.gov.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: