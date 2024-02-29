Scarborough Public Library will host a crime writers panel on Tuesday from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Three crime fiction writers – Brenda Buchanan, Richard Cass, and Joseph Souza – will discuss how they create their characters and the worlds in which their stories take place. There will also be a Q&A session.

Buchanan sets her novels in and around Portland, including three book series based on a newspaper reporter who covers the courts and crime beat for the fictional Portland Daily Chronicle. She has won multiple honors for her work, from short stories to novels.

Cass graduated from Colby College and is the author of a six-book mystery series, the first of which won the 2018 Maine Literary Award for Crime Fiction while the fifth won the Nancy Pearl Librarians’ Prize for Genre Fiction.

Souza has a number of award-winning short stories that have been published in literary journals across the country. He is a winner of the University of Southern Maine’s Andre Dubus Award for short fiction and won the Maine Literary Award in 2013.

The event is free but registration is required. To register, go to scarboroughlibrary.org and navigate to the Events page.

