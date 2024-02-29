Donations top $20,ooo

for house fire victims

The GoFundMe donation drive to benefit a Gorham mother with two children who lost their home in a fire last week doubled its goal of $10,000.

Donations reached $20,102 and new donations have been disabled by the organizer.

Katharine Goodwill Brown and her children lost their home, car and cat in an explosion and fire on Mosher Road Feb. 19.

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all of those who so generously donated,” organizer Summer Grenier wrote on the site on behalf of the family. “The outpouring of love and support from the community has been amazing to see and have provided comfort to this family while they grieve their losses and focus on rebuilding their home. We cannot thank those who donated, shared, or left messages of support enough.

Green Independents

to caucus March 10

A municipal caucus for the Green Independent Party is set for 10 a.m. to noon March 10 at the Gorham High School library.

For more information, contact Joseph Cerny at 892-3030; Fred McCann, 209-3413; or email contact@cumberlandcountygreens.org.

Cressey Road

Clothes Closet

The Mission of Hope Clothes Closet will be open from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 2, at Cressey Road Christian Church, 81 Cressey Road, in Gorham.

Clothes are free and the closet is open to everyone. The closet is open the first and third Saturdays monthly. For more information, call 839-3111.

Portland Water District

scholarship deadline

The Portland Water District is awarding a $1,500 scholarship to a student living in one of the communities served by PWD who is pursuing a career related to water/wastewater management.

Careers and degrees applicable include wastewater treatment, HVAC, electrical, automation, plumbing, environmental studies, engineering and public administration. The deadline for the Joseph A. DiPietro Scholarship is March 31.

Students must demonstrate financial need. To see the full list of requirements and to apply, go to pwd.org.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on March 6, 1974, that Arlene Bryant was the director of the Senior Drop-In Center that met at Saint Anne’s Church. A turkey dinner was planned for its meeting on March 13.

U.S. taxpayers’ debt

The U.S. Treasury Department reported on Feb. 22 that the U.S. public debt was $34,332,006,626,3230.48.

