Last week, I wrote about the Maine Fishermen’s Forum, which begins today in Rockland as an opportunity for anyone interested in learning more about fisheries in Maine to attend, free of charge.

Next week, there is a different type of opportunity to get involved. This one is more local and focuses specifically on the town of Brunswick. It is also undoubtedly connected to Maine fisheries, which are one of the many types of people and businesses impacted by climate change.

This workshop is the second public forum for Brunswick residents to learn more and provide their input on the town’s Climate Action Plan and will be held at the Coffin School Gym from 6 to 8 p.m.

The town convened a Climate Action Task Force to spearhead the creation of a Climate Action Plan for Brunswick. The task force is composed of nine citizens who work with the Town Council and other town committees to draft strategies and action items.

The public was first asked to share input at a workshop held last year. The purpose of this workshop was to gather input on the concerns and priorities of the community. This second workshop will focus on specific actions and strategies that could be included in the plan. This includes the opportunity to provide feedback on already proposed strategies as well as to suggest additional ones.

The town is also looking for input on what areas to prioritize for mitigation and adaptation. Areas of consideration include natural resources, transportation, public health and resilience, renewable energy, waste management, municipal operations, buildings and housing.

The workshop will begin with a 15-to 20-minute presentation from the Greater Portland Council of Governments along with Brunswick’s environmental planner, Ashley Charleston. The presentation will cover progress of the task force, review the purpose of the evening’s workshop, and explain the exercises people will be asked to participate in. Attendees will be asked to join a table focused on one section of the plan that they will provide feedback on regarding possible actions and strategies for that sector. There will be a question-and-answer period at the end of the evening as well. In order to encourage people to attend, the town is offering refreshments and also a raffle with prizes donated by local businesses. Details are on the project webpage (brunswickclimateaction.org) under the “Get Involved” tab.

However, if you are unable to attend, the workshop materials will be available online a few days following the workshop under the “Community Workshop” tab of the same website. There is an online portal for people to submit comments. There will also be another public survey in the spring. Following that survey, the town anticipates having a draft plan in May. Then, after review by the Town Council, there will be another public hearing, likely sometime over the summer. So, there are plenty of opportunities to participate, although sooner is always better to provide your input.

If you are interested in learning more about Brunswick’s CAP, this particular workshop, or other opportunities to be involved in the process, please contact Charleson at acharleson@brunswickme.org.

Susan Olcott is the director of operations at Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association.

