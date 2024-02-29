SOUTH PORTLAND — Macy’s does not plan to close its only location in Maine, a spokesperson for the company said Thursday.

Instead, the store – an anchor of The Maine Mall in South Portland – could be in line for upgrades Macy’s officials hope will draw in more customers.

The company announced on Tuesday it would shutter 50 of its lowest-performing locations by the end of the year and 100 more during the following two years after it posted a fourth-quarter loss and declining sales.

“We look forward to continuing to serve our customers at Macy’s South Portland,” the company’s communications team wrote in an email.

As part of its “new strategy designed to return Macy’s Inc. to profitable growth and enhance the customer experience,” the company expressed plans to add more salespeople to fitting areas and shoe departments at the 350 stores that will remain open. It also said it will improve visual displays, after surveying customers about what they liked and disliked about shopping at Macy’s. The feedback from 60,000 customers indicated they wanted less cluttered stores and more service.

It is unclear what other upgrades could be made to the South Portland location.

At the same time, Macy’s officials also indicated the company will invest more in its luxury lines by opening 15 higher-end Bloomingdale’s stores and 30 Bluemercury cosmetics locations.

The closure of 150 Macy’s nationwide “allows us to focus our investments and resources on Macy’s go-forward locations including full line, furniture and current off-mall locations and Bloomie’s, Bloomingdale’s The Outlet and Bluemercury stores.”

Officials declined to say how many employees work at the South Portland Macy’s.

Brookfield Properties, which manages The Maine Mall, did not respond to requests for comment.

