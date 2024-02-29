A new apartment complex in Scarborough for tenants 55 and over, Village Commons, is now accepting applications.

The Avesta Housing development was completed in February and has 31 studio and one-bedroom apartments.

Village Commons is part of Firehouse Village, a redevelopment of the former Oak Hill public safety complex on Route 1. Firehouse Village has a mix retail space as well, including Harbor Fish Market, Rosemont Market & Bakery and Maniac Community Fitness.

The housing development is targeted to be affordable for adults 55 and older with low incomes. The buildings are energy-efficient, including using solar panels, and amenities include laundry, on-site parking and a community room.

For more information about eligibility and to apply, go to avestahousing.org.

