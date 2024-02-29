Scarborough plans to hire a new school superintendent by May 1.

“The goal is to have someone identified by the end of April, leading into May, so there’s some overlap,” Board of Education Chair Shannon Lindstrom at a recent meeting.

Superintendent Geoffrey Bruno announced his resignation last month after three years with the school district. He will depart by the end of June to become superintendent of the Groton-Dunstable Regional School District in Massachusetts, which has four schools and an early childhood center.

The search committee for his replacement includes parents and other residents, teachers, school board members and town employees “so that there is a full opportunity for the community to participate in the process,” Lindstrom said.

The Maine School Management Association is assisting with the superintendent search.

Lindstrom said Thursday that she expects to soon receive a search timeline from MSMA.

An update on the search is expected to be discussed at the school board’s meeting on Thursday.

