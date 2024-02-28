Comedy
Friday 3/1
“Ultimate Roast Championship” preliminary round: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $10. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com
Saturday 3/2
“Ladies Night”: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $15-$20. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com
Bianca Del Rio: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $41-$51. All ages. statetheatreportland.com
Thursday 3/7
Marc Maron: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $40-$69.50. All ages. statetheatreportland.com
Friday 3/8
Alvin Kuai: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $25. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com
Exhibits/Galleries
Friday 3/1
“Miniatures” opening reception: 5-8 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. Free. mayostreetarts.org
Through 3/2
Greenhut Artists Showcase: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, to 5 p.m. Saturday, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland. greenhutgalleries.com
Tuesday 3/5-Tuesday 4/30
“Waste Not”: Kimberley Harding, Gilsland Farm Gallery, 20 Gilsland Farm Road, Falmouth. maineaudubon.org/art
Thursday 3/7-Friday 5/3
“Father and Daughter: William Zorach and Dahlov Ipcar”: Noon to 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays-Fridays and Sundays, Maine Jewish Museum, 267 Congress St., Portland. mainejewishmuseum.org
Through 3/16
“Wild Things”: Sarah Meyers Brent, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays-Saturdays, Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 251 Route 1, Falmouth. elizabethmossgalleries.com
Through 3/30
“From a Woman’s Perspective”: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fridays-Sundays, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peaks Island. Free. richardboydpottery.com
Through 4/6
“2 x 14 Love Show”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, to 3 p.m. Saturdays, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org
Chocolate Church Member Show: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, to 2 p.m. Saturdays, Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath. chocolatechurcharts.org
“Everything Within us Remembers This”: Alice Jones, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 100 Fore St., Portland. elizabethmossgalleries.com
Ongoing
Maine Art Collective: 157 Middle St., Portland. maineartcollective.com
Film
Friday 3/1
“Anyuka” (2024): 6 p.m., followed by Q&A, Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road. Registration required. scarboroughlibrary.org
Through 3/3
2024 Oscar-Nominated Shorts: Various times, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $10, $7 students. portlandmuseum.org
Monday 3/4
“The Color Purple” (2023): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road. Registration required. scarboroughlibrary.org
“How Green Was My Valley” (1941): Rated G, 2 p.m., South Portland Public Library, 482 Broadway. southportlandlibrary.com
Wednesday 3/6
“Ailey” (2021): Rated PG-13, 7 p.m., with pre-show Q&A, Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $10. space538.org
“On the Town” (1949): 7 p.m., Kinonik, 121 Cassidy Point Drive, Portland. $10. kinonik.org
Friday 3/8
“Women in the Wild”: International Women’s Day film event by Maine Outdoor Film Festival, 7 p.m., Toad & Co., 31 Diamond St., Portland. $15 advance, $18 at door. moff.film
Ongoing
Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland. facebook.com/TheApohadionTheater
Merrill Film Society: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email mcarnes@yarmouthlibrary.org for an invitation. yarmouthlibrary.org
Music
Friday 3/1
Lara Herscovitch: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $23 advance, $28 at door. cadenzafreeport.com
The Road Cases; El Malo: 8 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com
This is the Kit; Sam Amidon: 8:30 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $25. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Friday 3/1 & Saturday 3/2
“‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’ In Concert”: 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. $72-$127. porttix.com
Saturday 3/2
Cul de Sax: 1 p.m., Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road. topshamlibrary.org
Blues on Sunday: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $23 advance, $28 at door, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com
Funcationland: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $25 advance, $35 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com
Hannah Wicklund; King Kyote: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $20. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Kenya Hall; Mike Be; God.Damn.Chan; BZA: 8 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. $12 advance, $15 at door. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com
Wildflower; Kioea: 8 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $12 advance, $15 at door. space538.org
Sunday 3/3
Diane Walsh: 2 p.m., Portland Conservatory of Music, 28 Neal St., Portland. $29, $12 children and students. porttix.com
Ira Wolf; Absentier; Wastelander: 8 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. $12 advance, $15 at door. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com
Thievery Corporation; City of the Sun: 9 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $39.50-$59.50. 18-plus. auramaine.com
Sunday 3/3 & Monday 3/4
Brit Floyd: 7:30 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. $39.75-$79.75. porttix.com
Thursday 3/7
Melissa Lund Ziegler; Amy Hunter: 12:15 p.m., Portland Conservatory of Music, 28 Neal St., Portland. Free, reservation required. porttix.com
Borromeo String Quartet: 7 p.m., Hannaford Hall, 88 Bedford St., Portland. $45, free under 21. pcmf.org
“Cover Your Friends”: Local musicians showcase, 7:30 p.m. to midnight, Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. Admission by donation. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com
Circles Around the Sun; Mikaela Davis: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $23. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Crystal Canyon; XO; Husbands: 8 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $12 advance, $15 at door. space538.org
Railroad Earth: 9 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $29.50-$40. 18-plus. auramaine.com
Friday 3/8
“Johnny Cash Concert Experience”: Presented by Portland Ovations, 7 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. $59-$94. porttix.com
Open the Door for Three: 7 p.m., 317 Main Community Music Center, 317 Main St., Yarmouth. $25. 317main.org
Foreside Funk; The Bulkheads: 8 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com
Mavy Ho-Le: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $25 advance, $35 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com
Friday 3/8 & Saturday 3/9
Go Big for Hunger’s GBFH All Star Band: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $70. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Ongoing
Musicians Circle: 3-5 p.m., Wednesdays, Scarborough Community Center, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough. 730-4150, comserv@scarboroughmaine.org
Rob Carpenter: 6 p.m., Fridays, Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick. byrnesirishpub.com
Open jazz session: 7 p.m., Wednesdays, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. blueportlandmaine.com
Flask Retro Party: 8 p.m., every last Saturday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. $5. flasklounge.com
Friday DJ: 8 p.m., Fridays, O’Donoghue’s Pub, 103 Pleasant St., Brunswick. facebook.com/ODonoghuesPubBrunswickMe
“Monday of the Minds”: Hip hop open mic, 8 p.m., Mondays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. 21-plus. flasklounge.com
Stereo Dreams: Open mic, 8 p.m., every first Wednesday, Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. suntikistudios.com
Open DJ Night: 8:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com
Live Music: 9 p.m., Fridays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com
Karaoke: 10 p.m., Thursdays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com
Theater/Dance
Through 3/2
“Upta the Willi-Wacks”: 7 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth. $20. thefootlightstheatre.com
Saturday 3/2
“Lucky in Love”: Dance performance, 10 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $25-$40. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com
Through 3/3
“Heroes of the Fourth Turning”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Mad Horse Theater, 24 Mosher St., South Portland. Pay-what-you-can. madhorse.com
Through 3/24
“A Man of No Importance”: 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. Fridays, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $40. thehillarts.me
Ongoing
Balderdash Academy On The Air: 7-9 p.m., monthly, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. thehillarts.me
Open Stage: 6 p.m., last Friday, Three of Strong Spirits distillery, 35B Diamond St., Portland. threeofstrongspirits.com
Teller’s Garden First Friday Performances: 6:30 p.m., first Friday, Portland Media Center, 516 Congress St., Portland. $15, $10 seniors. facebook.com/TellersGarden
