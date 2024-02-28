Violinist Mavy Ho-Le, a Gorham native, will perform at One Longfellow Square in Portland at 8 p.m. Friday, March 8. Tickets are $25 at onelongfellowsquare.com and $35 at the door. Contributed / One Longfellow Square

Comedy

Friday 3/1

“Ultimate Roast Championship” preliminary round: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $10. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Saturday 3/2

“Ladies Night”: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $15-$20. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Bianca Del Rio: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $41-$51. All ages. statetheatreportland.com

Thursday 3/7

Advertisement

Marc Maron: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $40-$69.50. All ages. statetheatreportland.com

Friday 3/8

Alvin Kuai: 7 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $25. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Exhibits/Galleries

Friday 3/1

“Miniatures” opening reception: 5-8 p.m., Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland. Free. mayostreetarts.org

Through 3/2

Advertisement

Greenhut Artists Showcase: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, to 5 p.m. Saturday, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland. greenhutgalleries.com

Tuesday 3/5-Tuesday 4/30

“Waste Not”: Kimberley Harding, Gilsland Farm Gallery, 20 Gilsland Farm Road, Falmouth. maineaudubon.org/art

Thursday 3/7-Friday 5/3

“Father and Daughter: William Zorach and Dahlov Ipcar”: Noon to 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays-Fridays and Sundays, Maine Jewish Museum, 267 Congress St., Portland. mainejewishmuseum.org

Through 3/16

Advertisement

“Wild Things”: Sarah Meyers Brent, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays-Saturdays, Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 251 Route 1, Falmouth. elizabethmossgalleries.com

Through 3/30

“From a Woman’s Perspective”: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fridays-Sundays, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Peaks Island. Free. richardboydpottery.com

Through 4/6

“2 x 14 Love Show”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, to 3 p.m. Saturdays, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org

Chocolate Church Member Show: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, to 2 p.m. Saturdays, Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath. chocolatechurcharts.org

Advertisement

“Everything Within us Remembers This”: Alice Jones, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 100 Fore St., Portland. elizabethmossgalleries.com

Ongoing

Maine Art Collective: 157 Middle St., Portland. maineartcollective.com

Film

Friday 3/1

“Anyuka” (2024): 6 p.m., followed by Q&A, Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road. Registration required. scarboroughlibrary.org

Through 3/3

Advertisement

2024 Oscar-Nominated Shorts: Various times, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square. $10, $7 students. portlandmuseum.org

Monday 3/4

“The Color Purple” (2023): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road. Registration required. scarboroughlibrary.org

“How Green Was My Valley” (1941): Rated G, 2 p.m., South Portland Public Library, 482 Broadway. southportlandlibrary.com

Wednesday 3/6

“Ailey” (2021): Rated PG-13, 7 p.m., with pre-show Q&A, Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $10. space538.org

Advertisement

“On the Town” (1949): 7 p.m., Kinonik, 121 Cassidy Point Drive, Portland. $10. kinonik.org

Friday 3/8

“Women in the Wild”: International Women’s Day film event by Maine Outdoor Film Festival, 7 p.m., Toad & Co., 31 Diamond St., Portland. $15 advance, $18 at door. moff.film

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland. facebook.com/TheApohadionTheater

Merrill Film Society: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email mcarnes@yarmouthlibrary.org for an invitation. yarmouthlibrary.org

Advertisement

Music

Friday 3/1

Lara Herscovitch: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $23 advance, $28 at door. cadenzafreeport.com

The Road Cases; El Malo: 8 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com

This is the Kit; Sam Amidon: 8:30 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $25. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Friday 3/1 & Saturday 3/2

“‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’ In Concert”: 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. $72-$127. porttix.com

Advertisement

Saturday 3/2

Cul de Sax: 1 p.m., Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road. topshamlibrary.org

Blues on Sunday: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $23 advance, $28 at door, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com

Funcationland: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $25 advance, $35 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Hannah Wicklund; King Kyote: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $20. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Kenya Hall; Mike Be; God.Damn.Chan; BZA: 8 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. $12 advance, $15 at door. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com

Advertisement

Wildflower; Kioea: 8 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $12 advance, $15 at door. space538.org

Sunday 3/3

Diane Walsh: 2 p.m., Portland Conservatory of Music, 28 Neal St., Portland. $29, $12 children and students. porttix.com

Ira Wolf; Absentier; Wastelander: 8 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. $12 advance, $15 at door. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com

Thievery Corporation; City of the Sun: 9 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $39.50-$59.50. 18-plus. auramaine.com

Sunday 3/3 & Monday 3/4

Advertisement

Brit Floyd: 7:30 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. $39.75-$79.75. porttix.com

Thursday 3/7

Melissa Lund Ziegler; Amy Hunter: 12:15 p.m., Portland Conservatory of Music, 28 Neal St., Portland. Free, reservation required. porttix.com

Borromeo String Quartet: 7 p.m., Hannaford Hall, 88 Bedford St., Portland. $45, free under 21. pcmf.org

“Cover Your Friends”: Local musicians showcase, 7:30 p.m. to midnight, Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. Admission by donation. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com

Circles Around the Sun; Mikaela Davis: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $23. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Advertisement

Crystal Canyon; XO; Husbands: 8 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $12 advance, $15 at door. space538.org

Railroad Earth: 9 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $29.50-$40. 18-plus. auramaine.com

Friday 3/8

“Johnny Cash Concert Experience”: Presented by Portland Ovations, 7 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. $59-$94. porttix.com

Open the Door for Three: 7 p.m., 317 Main Community Music Center, 317 Main St., Yarmouth. $25. 317main.org

Foreside Funk; The Bulkheads: 8 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. 21-plus. blueportlandmaine.com

Advertisement

Mavy Ho-Le: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $25 advance, $35 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Friday 3/8 & Saturday 3/9

Go Big for Hunger’s GBFH All Star Band: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $70. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Ongoing

Musicians Circle: 3-5 p.m., Wednesdays, Scarborough Community Center, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough. 730-4150, comserv@scarboroughmaine.org

Rob Carpenter: 6 p.m., Fridays, Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick. byrnesirishpub.com

Advertisement

Open jazz session: 7 p.m., Wednesdays, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. blueportlandmaine.com

Flask Retro Party: 8 p.m., every last Saturday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. $5. flasklounge.com

Friday DJ: 8 p.m., Fridays, O’Donoghue’s Pub, 103 Pleasant St., Brunswick. facebook.com/ODonoghuesPubBrunswickMe

“Monday of the Minds”: Hip hop open mic, 8 p.m., Mondays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. 21-plus. flasklounge.com

Stereo Dreams: Open mic, 8 p.m., every first Wednesday, Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. suntikistudios.com

Open DJ Night: 8:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com

Advertisement

Live Music: 9 p.m., Fridays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Karaoke: 10 p.m., Thursdays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Theater/Dance

Through 3/2

“Upta the Willi-Wacks”: 7 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth. $20. thefootlightstheatre.com

Saturday 3/2

“Lucky in Love”: Dance performance, 10 p.m., Empire Comedy Club, 575 Congress St., Portland. $25-$40. 21-plus. empirecomedyme.com

Advertisement

Through 3/3

“Heroes of the Fourth Turning”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Mad Horse Theater, 24 Mosher St., South Portland. Pay-what-you-can. madhorse.com

Through 3/24

“A Man of No Importance”: 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. Fridays, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $40. thehillarts.me

Ongoing

Balderdash Academy On The Air: 7-9 p.m., monthly, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. thehillarts.me

Open Stage: 6 p.m., last Friday, Three of Strong Spirits distillery, 35B Diamond St., Portland. threeofstrongspirits.com

Teller’s Garden First Friday Performances: 6:30 p.m., first Friday, Portland Media Center, 516 Congress St., Portland. $15, $10 seniors. facebook.com/TellersGarden

To contribute an item to The Forecaster’s Arts Calendar, go to theforecaster.net and click on Add Your Event under the Things to Do heading.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
arts calendar, Forecaster Community
Related Stories
Latest Articles