SCARBOROUGH – Susan Andrea (DeHoff) Montgomery, 81, our dear and beautiful mother, passed away gently and quietly, surrounded by family, on Feb. 23, 2024. She was the daughter of the late Dr. John B. and Mabelle Audrey (Dunn) DeHoff.
Susan is survived by her husband, Thomas Baker; two daughters, Joanna Wilhelm and husband John Hawes, and Camilla and husband Kent Modesitt; two grandchildren, Sam and Amelia Modesitt; brother, Howard DeHoff and his wife Lucy Horton; father of her children, William Montgomery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Conroy-Tully Walker, South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland.
To view Susan’s full obituary and memorial page, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com
Mom asked that donations in her memory be
made to:
Friends of King
George VI School
Wilmington, OH at
http://www.kgvi.org/donate/ or:
Saint John’s Cathedral
Denver, CO
