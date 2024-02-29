Civil War talk postponed

The Westbrook Historical Society’s picture tour of Civil War monuments in Maine has been rescheduled to 1:30 p.m. April 6 at the community center.

Admission is free. Roberta Dutton Morrill, vice president of the historical society, will present the program originally scheduled for March 2.

Housing Coalition meets

The Westbrook Community Housing Coalition will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, at FBC Westbrook at 733 Main St.

The group meets on the first Tuesday of each month through June to address solutions to help the unhoused find shelter.

Dems for state convention

Lynn Furstrand, Taylor Grant, Drew Gattine, Laura Huff and David Morse have been selected to by the Westbrook Democratic Committee to attend the Democratic State Convention, committee Chair Liz Eisele McLellan announced. The convention is scheduled for May 31 and June 1 in Bangor.

Sgt. Ashley remembered

Former Westbrook Police Sgt. Richard Ashley died earlier this month at 86.

“He was a well respected leader in the department,” the police department wrote in a post on Facebook. “Our condolences to his family and friends.”

He had also worked for the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on March 6, 1974, that Arno Noack of Palmer Street met with the Pioneer Girls of the First Baptist Church to share his knowledge of gardening. He demonstrated how to transplant tomatoes and lettuce.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: