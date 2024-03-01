Jake Skillings scored 2:08 into the fourth overtime to lift fifth-seeded Thornton Academy to a 4-3 win over fourth-seeded Falmouth in a Class A boys’ hockey quarterfinal Friday night at Family Ice Center in Falmouth.

The Golden Trojans (13-6), last year’s state champion, will meet top-ranked Lewiston in the semifinals Wednesday at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.

Thornton’s Nick Downing forced overtime when he scored with 1:52 remaining in regulation.

Falmouth (11-7-1) went in front at 6:18 of the first period when Cale Hanson scored, assisted by Ramsey Hinkley. Joe Fischetto made it 2-0 two minutes later, set up by Henry Whiting.

Thornton (12-7) rallied in the second period, as Trent Lesieur scored on the rebound of a Skillings shot at 4:24, then Gavin Pellerin tied it 24 seconds later, assisted by Brady Pecora. But the Navigators regained the lead on a power play, as Jack Turgeon tipped in Jacoby Porter’s shot at 8:01.

Thornton goalie Drew Johnson stopped 53 shots. Brandon White made 55 saves for Falmouth.

LEWISTON 7, WINDHAM 4: Dylan Blue and Cam Plourde each scored twice, Aizyk Laliberte tallied a goal and two assists, and the top-ranked Blue Devils (15-4) beat No. 8 Windham/Westbrook/Bonny Eagle (11-8) in a Class A quarterfinal at the Colisee in Lewiston.

Austin Landry and Deano Scalia also scored for Lewiston.

The Trail Blazers got goals from Philip Traina, Cole Heanssler, Shaun Traina and Aiden Toy.

BANGOR 5, MARSHWOOD 0: Preston Henry, Zach Cota and Miles Randall scored in a four-minute span midway through the second period, and third-seeded Bangor (13-5-1) advanced to the Class A semifinals by shutting out sixth-seeded Marshwood/Traip/Sanford/Noble (11-8) at Sawyer Arena.

Henry opened the scoring with an unassisted goal at 4:47 of the second while both teams had a player serving a major penalty.

Cota made it 2-0 at 7:14, putting in a rebound of a deflected shot from the point. Just over a minute later, Randall scored on a shot from the high slot through a screen.

Jackson Guimond and Ty Walker added third-period goals, and Cody McCue made 14 saves for the shutout.

