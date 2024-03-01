Lake Region Middle School students will celebrate the release of a book of their writing, published through The Telling Room and The Opportunity Alliance, at a book launch party this month.

The book, “Into the Depths: Tears of the Seals,” includes students’ work that focuses on resiliency and a sense of place, according to an announcement from the town of Casco.

The party will be held at 6:30 p.m. March 19 at the Magic Lantern Theater in Bridgton. Attendees must RSVP by March 10 by emailing Susan Guthro at susan.guthro@opportunityalliance.org. Copies of the book will be available to buy.

