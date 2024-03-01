Furniture Friends in Westbrook is a marvelous organization, providing donated furniture to new Mainers, the formerly homeless and others unable to purchase furniture. Imagine finally having a roof over your head but no bed to sleep in, no chair to sit on or a table to eat from. Lest we think there isn’t a great need, the organization served 825 families last year and the demand is continuing to grow.

As a volunteer for Furniture Friends, I have been in some of the newly acquired apartments and know that whole families are literally sitting, eating and sleeping on the floor. There is great pleasure in seeing the delight and joy on the faces of those who finally receive the couch, chair, dining table and beds that help their new housing begin to feel like a home. Lately, however, there has also been disappointment as families come to our warehouse and find many items missing because few donations have come in.

There is a great need for furniture of all kinds, particularly box springs, dressers and lamps. I urge those who are downsizing, replacing furniture or just have one-thing-too-many in their living space to please consider donating. There are open times to drop off at the warehouse or pickup can be arranged.

Sally Dunning

Falmouth

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: