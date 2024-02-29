I am a mother, a registered nurse, and a Maine resident who — like many people — has witnessed family, friends and community members struggle with their mental health and lack of effective treatments for too long. I am writing today to encourage voters (and legislators) to support the passage of L.D. 1914, the Maine Psilocybin Health Access Act, which could radically improve — and even save — some Mainers’ lives.
The bill would regulate the safe and therapeutic use of psychedelic medicine for adults over age 21. It would create a psilocybin advisory board that would authorize and regulate psilocybin treatment and its use under guidance of licensed and specially trained health care providers whose jobs also include screening individuals for whom psilocybin therapy is not appropriate or is contraindicated. L.D. 1914 would also decriminalize the growing and consumption of psilocybin for personal use among adults, however, psilocybin would remain illegal to sell.
Research from Johns Hopkins and the University of California Los Angeles (among many others) shows psilocybin to be particularly beneficial for veterans and others suffering with PTSD; obsessive-compulsive disorder, addiction, and for those facing “existential anxiety” (for example, terminally ill patients).
Please contact our legislators today and encourage them to support L.D. 1914. Chances are a family member, friend, co-worker or neighbor could potentially benefit from the safe, therapeutic use of psilocybin in managing and healing from mental health challenges.
Isabelle Troadec
Rockland
