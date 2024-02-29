As a concerned citizen of Maine, I am writing to express my strong support for L.D. 2007, “An Act to Advance Self-determination for Wabanaki Nations.” This legislation is crucial for rectifying the injustices faced by the Wabanaki Nations and ensuring their inherent right to self-governance, which has been denied for far too long.

L.D. 2007 seeks to amend the Maine Indian Claims Settlement Implementing Act, addressing the systemic problems that have hindered the Wabanaki Nations from exercising their sovereign rights. These changes are based on the consensus recommendations of a bipartisan task force, reflecting a broad understanding of the urgent need for reform.

The current restrictions imposed by the settlement acts have stifled economic growth and development within the Wabanaki communities, leading to staggering poverty rates and limited access to essential resources. By modernizing these outdated laws, L.D. 2007 would unlock the full potential of the Wabanaki Nations, creating new opportunities for economic prosperity and social well-being.

Furthermore, passing this bill is not just a matter of fairness and equity — it is a moral imperative. The Wabanaki have been stewards of the land for millennia, and restoring their sovereignty is essential for preserving Maine’s natural beauty and ecological sustainability.

I urge others to support L.D. 2007 and stand on the right side of history. Let us work together to build a future where the Wabanaki Nations can thrive, and all Mainers can benefit from true partnership and cooperation.

Shay Bellas

South Portland

