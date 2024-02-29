Six years ago, Donald Trump was fined $25 million for duping students who enrolled in his university. Nine months ago, the former president was found guilty of sexually assaulting the writer, E. Jean Carroll, and was fined $5 million. Two months ago, he was found guilty of further defaming her, and fined $83 million. One week ago, Trump was declared guilty of fraudulent business practices and fined $355 million; those practices were so egregious that he was prohibited from operating a business in New York for three years.

What’s ahead? In March, Trump will face charges about hush money payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels, to cover up an illicit affair. Later in the spring, he will be in court about election interference in Georgia. In federal court, he will face charges of election interference in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection. He has also been indicted for mishandling top secret documents stored at his Mar-a-Lago Club.

Wait, there’s more. In a Trump presidency, there would be no effort to fight climate change; his response is “drill, drill, drill.” His promise for the U.S. Department of Justice is retribution against his enemies. As for Ukraine, he said recently that he would “encourage them (Russia) to do whatever the hell they want” to NATO countries that don’t pay their bills.

And some people are worried about President Biden’s age?

Joe Hardy

Wells

