I support the development of an offshore wind facility at Mack Point, and oppose development of that facility on Sears Island.

Please understand, Sears Island, or Wassumkeag, is a treasure and has been revered for over 3,000 years. The choice is clear: to re-develop Mack Point, an active port and industrial site for more than 100 years, into the hub for manufacturing renewable energy from floating offshore wind turbines, or to destroy the ecological, recreational and economic value of Sears Island, which is the largest undeveloped island on the Maine coast connected by a causeway. Please protect this natural treasure.

Nicholas Jarvis

Searsport

