I support the development of an offshore wind facility at Mack Point, and oppose development of that facility on Sears Island.
Please understand, Sears Island, or Wassumkeag, is a treasure and has been revered for over 3,000 years. The choice is clear: to re-develop Mack Point, an active port and industrial site for more than 100 years, into the hub for manufacturing renewable energy from floating offshore wind turbines, or to destroy the ecological, recreational and economic value of Sears Island, which is the largest undeveloped island on the Maine coast connected by a causeway. Please protect this natural treasure.
Nicholas Jarvis
Searsport
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.