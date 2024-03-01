Peace activists angered by Pres. Joe Biden’s support for Israel’s ongoing military campaign in Gaza and the killing of thousands of Palestinians are calling on Maine voters to cast protest votes in Tuesday’s Democratic presidential primary.

The Maine Coalition for Palestine said Friday morning that hundreds of Democrats and unenrolled voters, who will be able to vote for the first time in a primary without enrolling in a party, have pledged to cast a write-in vote for “ceasefire.” The petition garnered more than 300 signatures within hours, the group said.

“We will not re-elect a candidate that has funded and armed the destruction of Gaza’s healthcare system,” Jessie Matheson, of Maine Healthcare Workers for Palestine, said in a written statement.

The Biden campaign did not immediately reply to a request to comment on the effort.

The initiative in Maine comes days after 100,000 registered Democrats in Michigan voted as “uncommitted” to protest Biden’s support for Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, which was launched in response to an attack by Hamas that Israel said killed 1,200 people and resulted in 240 Israel’s being taken hostage.

Maine doesn’t allow people to vote as “uncommitted,” so activists said they’re putting forward a petition and the write-in campaign.

A similar write-in campaign took place in the New Hampshire primary, resulting in 1,512 people writing in “ceasefire.” Larger numbers of New Hampshire Democratic primary voters wrote-in votes for former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (4,760 votes) and former Pres. Donald Trump (2,079).

The effectiveness of the campaign will be difficult to discern in Maine, which only counts votes for declared write-in candidates.

Secretary of State spokesperson Emily Cook said that votes for undeclared write-in candidates — or causes — will only be reported as blank, making it impossible to determine the number of “ceasefire” votes from other undeclared write-candidates.

The Maine Coalition for Palestine said they would judge their success by the number of blank ballots cast, even though there would be no way to know how many people wrote-in the name of an actual undeclared candidate.

The coalition recently held a “die-in” at the State House to protest tax breaks for Bath Iron Works, which make warships for the military. About two dozen people, dressed in fake bloody bandages and sheets, laid down in the fall of flags and between the chamber, calling on lawmakers to end the tax breaks.

