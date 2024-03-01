HOCKEY

Kameron Nault scored twice in the second period and the Norfolk Admirals held on to beat the Maine Mariners 5-3 in an ECHL game on Friday in Norfolk, Virginia.

The Mariners took a 1-0 lead when Chase Zieky scored 1:19 into the game. Norfolk tied it on a goal by Darick Louis-Jean, but Maine took the lead back on a goal by Zach Malatesta. Sean Montgomery scored later in the first as the Admirals tied it again.

Brooklyn Kalmikov added a goal with 5:23 left in the third for the Mariners, and Louis-Jean scored an empty-netter.

NHL: The New Jersey Devils acquired Kurtis MacDermid in a trade with the Colorado Avalanche, giving them some much-needed toughness as they try to stay in the playoff race in the Eastern Conference.

New Jersey sent a 2024 seventh-round pick and the rights to unsigned 23-year-old forward Zakhar Bardakov to complete the trade announced by both teams.

Advertisement

INDOOR TRACK

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Isaiah Harris of Lewiston posted the second-fastest time in the first round of the 800 meters in Glasgow, Scotland, as he easily advanced to Saturday’s semifinals.

Harris finished his heat in 1 minute, 46.12 seconds, just behind Spain’s Mariano Garcia (1:45.81), who was the only athlete across all five heats to run faster than Harris.

U.S. champion Bryce Hoppel also advanced by winning his heat in 1:46.15.

The top three finishers in Saturday’s two semifinals will advance to Sunday’s final.

BASKETBALL

Advertisement

G LEAGUE: DJ Steward had 25 points and Jordan Walsh added 10 as the Maine Celtics beat the Wisconsin Herd, 118-117, in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

JD Davison added 19 points, Drew Peterson had 16, and Joe Wieskamp 12 for Maine.

Wenyen Gabriel scored 23 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for Wisconsin.

GOLF

PGA: Bud Cauley, who was seriously injured in a 2018 car crash and is playing a tour event for only the third time in nearly 4 1/2 years, shot a 6-under 65 at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, to take a one-shot lead after 36 holes of the Cognizant Classic.

Austin Eckroat (67) and Garrick Higgo (65) were a shot back. Kevin Yu (67) and Victor Perez (66) were tied for fourth at 9 under, while Shane Lowry and world No. 2 Rory McIlroy (both 67 for a second consecutive day) were part of a group three shots off the pace.

Advertisement

LIV: Anthony Kim hit his first competitive shot in 4,320 days and then hit more shots than he wanted at LIV Golf Jeddah in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia. He opened with a 6-over 76 and was in last place, trailing Masters champion Jon Rahm and Adrian Meronk by 14 shots.

Kim walked away from the PGA Tour after the first round of the Wells Fargo Championship on May 3, 2012, beset by injuries and a lost game. He signed on this week to be a wild card for the remainder of the LIV season, meaning he doesn’t belong to any team.

LPGA: Six-time LPGA Tour winner Celine Boutier had a bogey-free round of 8-under 64 to take a one-stroke lead after the second round of the HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore.

The 30-year-old French player had a 36-hole total of 7-under 137 on the Sentosa Golf Club course, a layout a short drive south of the Singapore city center.

Ayaka Furue of Japan was in second after a 67. Madelene Sagstrom was in third after a 67, two strokes behind Boutier.

SKIING

Advertisement

WORLD CUP: Marco Odermatt stretched his giant slalom winning streak to 11 races with a win in Aspen, Colorado, and added that discipline’s season title to the overall title he clinched last weekend.

Odermatt won the last three GS events last season and is now 8-0 this season, opening up a 470-point lead with three races remaining, so he can’t be caught. The record for most consecutive World Cup victories in one discipline is 14, set by Ingemar Stenmark in giant slalom in the late 1970s.

SOCCER

ENGLAND: Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish likely will be sidelined for multiple weeks because of a groin injury that also threatens to keep him out of England’s upcoming friendlies against Brazil and Belgium.

WORLD CUP: Saudi Arabia launched its formal bid campaign to host the 2034 World Cup, in a race that basically became a formality last October when the oil-rich kingdom was the only candidate to enter the contest.

U.S. OPEN CUP: Lionel Messi and Inter Miami won’t compete in this year’s tournament, and just eight of Major League Soccer’s 26 American teams will enter the competition.

Advertisement

Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles FC, Salt Lake, San Jose and Seattle will enter the 96-team competition, the U.S. Soccer Federation said.

FRENCH LEAGUE: Paris Saint-Germain moved 12 points clear at the top of the French league after drawing 0-0 at Monaco.

PSG withdrew star striker Kylian Mbappé at halftime and improved in the second half as Monaco’s Radoslaw Majecki became the busier of the two goalies.

It was the second game in a row that Mbappé, who has been linked with a summer transfer to Real Madrid, was substituted. It was also only the second time since September that PSG has failed to score.

OLYMPICS

UNITED STATES: A panel charged with reviewing the Olympic structure in the U.S. is calling for Congress to consider wide-ranging changes, including government funding of the U.S. Center for SafeSport, severing grassroots from the elite sports system and even removing the word “amateur” in a potential rewrite of the 1978 law that created the modern-day Olympic landscape.

The Commission on the State of U.S. Olympics & Paralympics, established by Congress in 2020, released its 275-page report, concluding in part that “we need a better long-term vision for how we organize Olympic- and Paralympic-movement sports in America.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »