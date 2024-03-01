BANGOR — A United Airlines flight traveling from London to Newark, New Jersey, diverted to Bangor International Airport because of unruly passengers on Friday, airline officials said.

The two passengers who appeared to be intoxicated became disruptive, and both were removed from United Airlines Flight 883 upon landing late Friday morning in Bangor, the spokesperson said. They will be banned from future flights while the matter is reviewed, the spokesperson said.

The plane, which originally had 150 passengers, later completed its trip to New Jersey.

Bangor Police Department officers were among those greeting the Boeing 767 when it landed. Two passengers were removed, and one of them was detained and charged with assault and interfering with a flight crew and assault, according to court documents.

An FBI affidavit indicated the passenger became combative after the flight crew intervened when he was loudly arguing with his girlfriend, and that the passenger continued to be combative and physically aggressive after being restrained with plastic “flex cuffs.” The government requested that the passenger be held pending a detention hearing.

