We all have a moral responsibility to face the growing crisis of climate change. The difficult and extraordinary decisions required only make that responsibility more essential.

In an October 2023 letter addressing climate change, Pope Francis boldly wrote: “We must move beyond the mentality of appearing to be concerned but not having the courage needed to produce substantial changes …Although the measures that we can take now are costly, the cost will be all the more burdensome the longer we wait.”

Through the Inflation Reduction Act, the federal government has finally begun to commit extensive funding to encourage renewable energy development. Maine has selected Sears Island in Penobscot Bay as its preferred site for the new hub for Maine’s floating offshore wind power industry. While deciding where to locate the facility was difficult, offshore wind is critical to creating sustainable energy without fossil fuels.

Wind power off Maine’s coast is targeted to provide a minimum of 3 gigawatts of power by 2040. One nuclear power plant on average produces 1 gigawatt of power; this one renewable energy project offers clean energy with no nuclear waste to dispose of.

We must all face the climate crisis with the honesty and courage needed to assure our young people can grow, survive and thrive in the only creation God has gifted us with.

Michael Seavey

Biddeford

