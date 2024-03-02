I am writing to express my strong support for the proposal, under consideration by the Board of Environmental Protection, to adopt Advanced Clean Car II standards in Maine. We are beyond the point at which market forces alone drive clean vehicle sales. This action is now urgently required to drive transition to clean cars and light trucks, and it will encourage building the infrastructure required.

The proposal expands consumer choices by giving us access to more zero-emission cars and trucks each year. We will not be required to buy EVs or hybrids, we simply will have more choices. Used gas-powered cars will also still be available for purchase. The proposal also ensures significant savings for Maine drivers, with electric vehicle refueling costs substantially lower than for gasoline counterparts.

Automakers are taking big steps in this direction already. Ford, Volvo, GM and others have committed to go to zero emission by 2035, and as production increases, prices will come down. If Maine doesn’t pass this standard, those automakers will prioritize other states that already have, leaving Maine behind while others move forward.

We cannot wait with inaction for the transition to happen around us. Instead, let’s step up and bring more zero-emission vehicles to Maine to reduce our climate impact, improve our air quality and save us money on fuel costs.

Mark Simonds

Kennebunk

